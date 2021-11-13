The Rusk Police Department will host a citizens police academy to help improve the relationship between the police and Rusk-area residents.
Rusk Chief of Police Jeremy P. Black said in a letter last month the Citizens Police Academy program will give residents the opportunity to express their concerns and ask questions.
"This two-way communication between police officers and the public has proven to be an effective, successful way to accomplish goals and objectives of the Rusk Police Department," Black said.
Those interested in the academy must be age 18 or older, live or work in the Rusk area and be able to pass a criminal background check. The academy will begin Jan. 6 and last for about eight weeks. Meetings are 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at the Rusk Public Library's community room.
An application must be completed by Nov. 19 to be a part of the academy. Applications can be picked up at the Rusk Police Department, 219 S. Main St., during normal business hours.
Law enforcement topics that will be covered include police administration and policy development, patrol tactics, traffic enforcement and criminal investigations. Parts of the academy will be hands-on, and a day of optional firearms training will be offered on a Saturday, Black said.
People who are a part of the program are expected to graduate March 3.
"After completing the program, we encourage you to take your knowledge out into the community and share with your friends and associates how your police department functions," Black said. "We hope that you will educate others about the Rusk Police Department and promote a better understanding of our duties, capabilities and responsibilities."