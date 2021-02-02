A Rusk man who was previously convicted of a domestic violence charge will spend nearly two years in prison for a federal firearms violation.
Larry Van Butcher, 53, “Red,” pleaded guilty on Oct. 29, 2020, to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison Tuesday.
“Domestic violence offenses represent a significant public safety concern in our communities, and, in the most tragic circumstances, result in a pattern of abuse and escalating violence,” said Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Ganjei. “Restricting domestic violence offenders from possessing the tools to perpetrate similar or more severe crimes is a priority for the Department of Justice.”
Court information showed Butcher on Nov. 5, 2019 admitted to law enforcement to using methamphetamine and marijuana and possessing numerous firearms. Butcher was also convicted in Cherokee County for the misdemeanor offense of assault family violence, a crime of domestic violence resulting in a federal ban on possessing firearms.
Butcher said he knew he was prohibited from possessing firearms and could not purchase firearms for himself. Law enforcement seized 20 firearms in Butcher's home, including two that were reported stolen, according to the federal court.
This case is a part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.
The United States Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case with support from Project Guardian partners: the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Texas Department of Public Safety; the Smith County Sheriff’s Office; and the Tyler Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Lucas Machicek investigated and prosecuted the case.