Rusk County Sheriff’s Office deputies this past summer found 87 roosters caged and broke up a cockfighting ring. Most of the animals were set to be adopted until they ultimately had to be euthanized after testing positive for a deadly, infectious disease.
The sheriff's office worked to help the flock by partnering with a local group, Rusk County Pets Alive, to find safe homes, and Animal Investigation and Response, a nonprofit from Fort Worth, to care for the animals.
This past week, to honor the sheriff's office for helping the roosters, the Humane Society of the United States came to Rusk County to present a plaque for the 2021 Humane Law Enforcement Award on Oct. 21.
“We are grateful for the leadership of the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, who went above and beyond on combatting cockfighting, a violent crime that harms everyone in our communities,” said Lauren Loney, Texas state director for the HSUS.
These awards are presented annually to officers who take an "exemplary stand against animal cruelty," according to the HSUS.
Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said he was shocked to get the call from HSUS about the sheriff's office receiving the award.
On July 4, 13 men were arrested, many of whom ran for the woods when law enforcement arrived. Deputies issued 23 citations for being on the scene during the cockfighting. The sheriff’s office had investigated the possession of fighting roosters on June 10. Investigators found and seized 30 fighting roosters along with training equipment for fighting roosters.
"Those are two big cases that Rusk County dealt with it, and we weren't going to let it keep happening because cockfighting is illegal," Valdez said.
Valdez said the sheriff's office is looking toward the next legislative session to add cockfighting under the engaged criminal activity category in the Texas Penal Code.
"It's our thought process that they were engaging in organized criminal activity because they were betting on these birds," Valdez said. "These kinds of organizations don't exist without pouring money into them. Those no deterrent for them not to because all they got was a ticket. Without them betting on these birds this wouldn't have happened."
He said deputies haven't responded to any more cockfighting rings since July, and the past incidents helped raise awareness.
Valdez added he wasn't very happy about having to euthanize the roosters, but he said it had to be done.
"We were doing a lot of testing and behavioral testing on whether or not they could be adopted," he said.
On July 4, deputies located the roosters with a crowd of men at an address on County Road 2132. The surviving 75 animals were taken to Rusk County Pets Alive to determine adoptions, but a diagnosis of infectious laryngotracheitis among the birds proved a serious health concern for the flock.
Because of the danger of the disease, the state ordered euthanasia for the birds, Monica Ailey, president of Animal Investigation and Response, said.
When the news of euthanizing the roosters was announced, Ailey said the deaths are the result of the cockfighting the birds endured.
“The criminal neglect and cruelty, the dangerous and inhumane practices of blood sports — placed the lives of the Rusky Roos in a no-win situation,” she said.
Lisa Waugh, a co-founder of Rusk County Pets Alive, said when roosters were set to be adopted that her group, the Humane Society of the United States and Animal Investigation and Response worked with Valdez in an effort to set a new standard in Texas to help confiscated animals rather than euthanize.