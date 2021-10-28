A woman killed this past month in a Hawkins officer-involved shooting waved a machete at other people, including the officer who responded, a recent report shows.
The Texas Rangers were called on Sept. 17 to investigate after an officer-involved shooting on FM 14 near Hawkins High School.
At the time, the Texas Department of Public Safety said no officers were injured, and Hawkins police chief Manfred Gilow said one person was dead in the incident. A custodial death report filed with the Texas Attorney General’s Office identifies Shaine Marie Selph, 21, as the woman who was killed by an officer’s gunshot.
In the report summary, Gilow said Officer Adam Newell called him "very upset" that he had to shoot a woman who attacked him. Gilow said he told Newell to wait in his patrol car.
Gilow said the woman, later identified as Selph, was swinging a machete and attacking residents in their vehicles in the middle of the road in the 400 block of South Beaulah Street. Newell said he saw the woman raise up the machete and run toward a man who was standing beside his pickup. The man had a firearm drawn and was yelling at the woman to get back, according to the report.
The report shows Selph appeared to be intoxicated or on drugs and displayed signs of mental health problems.
Whe Newell moved toward Selph with his Taser drawn, she started running toward him and yelling as she swung the machete at the officer, the report shows. Newell tried to use his Taser to stun Selph, who was about 10 feet away, but the Taser malfunctioned and did not affect her.
She swung at Newell, and he walked backward. He threw the Taser and pulled out his firearm shouting, "Don't. Don't Don't," according to the document. Selph was then about five feet from Newell, swinging and contacting his left forearm. Newell fired one shot into her right chest.
Selph seemed to be unaffected and again swung her machete at Newell, according to the report. He then fired a second shot into her chest. The armed man by the pickup also fired a shot into Selph’s back. According to the report, the man was afraid the woman would kill the officer.
The woman went down and lifted her head up again, yelling, “(expletive) you,” according to the report. She was pronounced dead at the scene.