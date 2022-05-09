A death report from the state shows a suspect who held a hostage in Cherokee County last month was killed by a Texas Department of Public Safety SWAT officer.
Scott Coe, 44, of Whitehouse, was pronounced dead at the scene after he "repeatedly threatened" a victim and law enforcement when holding a 27-year-old woman hostage for nearly 24 hours, according to a statement released on April 11 by Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson.
“During the incident it was determined that Coe kidnapped his victim by force and while barricaded in his residence Coe made numerous threats to kill his hostage and law enforcement,” Dickson previously said.
A custodial death report filed today by the Texas Attorney General's Office revealed more details about how Coe died.
According to the report, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team attempted to execute a search warrant around 10:30 p.m. April 8 at a trailer on U.S. Highway 84 in Rusk where a suspected kidnapped victim was being held.
"During the encounter, the suspect, Scott Anson Coe, told law enforcement that he had hostages and would kill them if they did not leave the property," the report states. "He also told them that he had firearms and pipe bombs and repeatedly threatened law enforcement."
Around 3:30 a.m. April 9, the Texas Department of Public Safety Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team arrived on scene to assist.
For the next several hours, negotiators "continually attempted to get Coe to release the hostages," the report states, but those efforts were unsuccessful.
Around 10:20 p.m. April 9, the SWAT team "entered the trailer to rescue the hostages" but Coe pointed a weapon at them, the report states.
"In response, a SWAT officer fired at Coe," the report states, noting Coe was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The report labels the manner of death as homicide, which includes justifiable homicide. The type of weapon used was a rifle or shotgun, according to the report.
Coe exhibited mental health problems, made suicidal statements and appeared under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident, according to the report.
Coe would've been charged with aggravated kidnapping; parole violation; and dangerous drug charges.
The officer-involved shooting investigation is being conducted by the Texas Rangers, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said in April.