WOOD COUNTY — A man killed in a Wood County officer-involved shooting earlier this month pointed his gun at a deputy while he was intoxicated and did not follow commands before he was fatally shot, according to a newly released document.
A report from the Texas Attorney General's Office identifies Timothy Wayne Hodges, 32, as the person who died in the shooting on the evening of Nov. 4.
According to the report, Wood County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to FM 852 at FM 2088 in the Winnsboro area around 5:40 p.m. after the Texas Department of Public Safety requested help regarding a “vehicle rollover with a possibly intoxicated male driver trying to flee on foot.”
