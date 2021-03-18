Smith County could see the addition of a fifth district court if a recently filed bill authored by State Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, becomes law.
Officials say the legislation would reduce the backlog of court cases and judges' workload.
Schaefer filed House Bill 3822 on March 11 to approve the creation of an additional judicial district in Smith County.
If the legislation were approved, the law would create the 475th Judicial District. The law would go into effect on Sept. 1.
Currently, the four district courts include the 7th District, 114th District and 241st District (those that handle criminal cases) and the 321st District (handles family law cases).
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said his office has been in contact with Schaefer about the need for a fifth district court.
Moran noted Smith County last added a district court in 1977. At that time, the county's population was about 100,000 residents.
"This has been needed for at least 20 years, and it’s been talked out for that long," Moran said, noting that district courts are the only ones to handle criminal felony cases.
Moran said 700 people with a criminal felony charge are awaiting trial now in the Smith County Jail. He added that before the effects of COVID-19, those inmates made up 50% of the jail population.
"There is a need to work through those cases so we can constitutionally get their judicial process and handle court cases in an appropriate time frame," he said. "We do not want to overwork our current judges. This is an important step for us to take."
Moran added there's also a fiscal impact for keeping people in jail for an extended time before trial.
He added providing law and order is at the core of what the county does, and adding another court helps in that effort.
Texas' Office of Court Administration released an independent study saying there's a need for another district court based on case loads and population size in Smith County.
The proposal for the district court reaffirms and underscores the need for a new courthouse, Moran said. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Smith County Commissioners Court planned to have a bond election last November to fund a new courthouse.
Because of the pandemic, those plans were later put on hold due to the virus' economic impacts.
Moran said the courthouse plans remain on pause. He believes the plans will be discussed after the effects of the pandemic are over and the commissioners court can address the second phase of the Road and Bridge bond.
"Even without a new district court, the county is in desperate need for a new courthouse," Moran said.
If the district court was approved before the new courthouse, Moran said Smith County would have to find space outside of the current courthouse facilities. As the bill moves forward, he said the commissioners court would discuss how to possibly prepare for the addition.