Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman announced on Thursday he will seek his second term in 2022.
Putman called serving as district attorney for the last two and a half years a privilege and he's excited to run again for the role.
Since taking office in 2019, Putman said significant strides have been made in improving the office while continuing tough punishments for people who commit serious offenses.
He pointed to two improvements at the DA's office: adding a full-time prosecutor to the East Texas Anti-Gang Center and advocating for a fifth district court in Smith County.
Putman said the prosecutor at the anti-gang center works proactively with law enforcement to catch violent gang members in Smith County.
In June, Gov. Greg Abbott signed State Rep. Matt Schaefer's House Bill 3774 that establishes a fifth court in Smith County that will begin operations in 2023.
The upcoming 475th District Court is the first new district court in Smith County since 1977 when the county's population was at 100,000 residents. The current population is about 230,000.
Prior to the law's passage, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran and Putman spoke in front of the Texas House of Representatives in favor of the bill.
Both noted the county's growing population and that another district court would reduce caseloads and the number of Smith County Jail awaiting trial.
"I was privileged to join with our County Judge Nathaniel Moran in working with our local representatives to get legislation passed to add a new district court in Smith County," Putman said. "This court is a significant need to handle the increased criminal caseload due to the continuing population growth and the backlog due to the state-mandated court shut down last year related to COVID-19."
Putman added the implementation of a new digital system has increased efficiency, reduced costs, and ensure accuracy for attorneys working on criminal cases.
"While we have enjoyed successes in these areas and many others, there is a lot of work left to be done," Putman said. "As your Smith County district attorney, I will continue to work with law enforcement to keep our community safe, ensure that justice is applied equally to everyone, and uphold the rule of law."
The Republican primary for the DA's race is set for March 1 next year. Currently, no other candidates have publicly announced a challenge against Putman.