Prosecutors said Monday afternoon a Flint man on trial for murder used his hands and feet and a cane to cause injuries ultimately leading to his elderly stepfather's death.
In addition to murder, Christopher Earl, 35, has been charged with assault (threat), assault causing bodily injury to a family member and injury to an elderly person in connection to the injuries and death of 73-year-old Roy Bailey in December 2019.
He was in the Smith County Jail from Dec. 25, 2019 to Nov. 3 of this year. His bonds totaled over $1.5 million.
Earl's trial began Monday in the 7th District Court with opening statements from Assistant District Attorney Richard Vance. The presentation of evidence is set to begin Tuesday morning.
According to the murder indictment, Earl is accused of hitting Bailey with his hand and kicking Bailey in the head and striking him with a blunt object and a cane.
Following the reading of the indictment, Earl's lawyer John Jarvis said his client was not guilty.
Vance noted Christmas Day is typically a day that should be full of happiness, but for the Bailey family, it's the day they lost their dad.
Bailey led a life of service and served in the Vietnam War. He experienced health problems and sometimes walked with a cane. He was also on dialysis treatment, Vance told the jury.
Earl, his stepson, knew Bailey wasn’t in good health, Vance said. Earl was staying with the Baileys because he was having hard times and hadn't found work yet.
Vance said Bailey's wife, who is also Earl's brother, heard a smack on Bailey's head on Dec. 23, 2019. Bailey had asked Earl to get a job, so he hit his stepfather. She intervenes and he keeps trying to get to Bailey, Vance explained, adding the evidence will show Earl wanted to hurt Bailey more.
Vance said he then made a conscious decision to go from using his fist to a wooden cane right on top of Bailey's head.
Earl's mother asked him to leave, to which Earl said, "I don’t have any money." She had to give him money to leave, Vance said.
Bailey, who did not want to get treatment, begrudgingly went to the hospital the next day. There, doctors discovered swelling and a cut on his head, a swollen wrist and cracked bones in his wrist.
"The evidence is going to show that he beat that man so bad that his brain bled. His wife had to make the decision to pull the plug, and Mr. Bailey dies all because of this man here," Vance said pointing toward Earl.