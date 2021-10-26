The prosecution rested its case Tuesday morning in the punishment phase of the William George Davis trial after jurors heard from family members of the four patients the former nurse is convicted of killing.
Davis, 37, of Hallsville, who worked at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital, was convicted Oct. 19 of injecting air into the arterial systems and causing the deaths of John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenaway and Joseph Kalina.
Davis' trial began Sept. 28 and the punishment phase for the jury to choose between life in prison without parole or the death penalty started Oct. 20.
Stephen Lafferty, the son of John Lafferty, called the impact of his father's death in 2017 at the hospital "catastrophic" and tough on the whole family.
He took the stand and through his emotions testified about how after the death, the family has taken over maintaining his father's farm.
John Lafferty retired from the U.S. Treasury as an IRS investigator. He began farming and got into hay production, his son said.
"He would do everything around the farm. He would not ask for help," Stephen Lafferty said. "So with his loss, we had to pick it up. I spent almost every weekend at the farm. I work on the tractors. I am considering retiring to help out, but I've got young kids so I can’t. I spent every minute at the farm with my mom."
Stephen Lafferty said all his sons wanted to do was go fishing and hunting when they were younger. But as they've gotten older, they’re driving tractors and helping out without complaining.
"Without him there, it’s been a chore," he said.
He said the loss has been tough on his 79-year-old mother, emotionally and due to the loss of the income.
Stephen Lafferty recalled contacting the Tyler Police after seeing the news in 2018 about Davis facing charges of murder and being under investigation.
"I was mad. You leave the hospital thinking they’re going to get treatment. When you walk away leaving there, you assume he’s in the best hands possible," Stephen Lafferty said.
He described the time waiting for the trial as "a nightmare that just will not end." Stephen Lafferty, who has worked in law enforcement for almost 30 years, said he felt helpless as the police were now helping his family.
"You try to do the best you can for the family, but when the shoe is on the other foot, you feel helpless. I was now the one being told ‘sorry.’ I will say Tyler PD did a good job," Stephen Lafferty said. "I don’t wish this on anybody."
Greenaway's brother Jeff Greenaway recalled how he had to make the decision to take his brother off of life support. He testified the loss of his brother affects the family daily.
Stephen Bryant, regional director at the Texas Department Of Criminal Justice, also testified about the differences between the conditions a person sentenced to life in prison compared to the death penalty would face.
The defense will began its case at 1 p.m.