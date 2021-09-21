As a Tyler police community resource officer, Johnny Green has gotten to know the homeless population and their needs, including mental health and shelter resources, in the northeast part of the city.
He's noticed a growing number of homeless residents since he started seven or eight years ago in the community resource role.
Pending approval of the Tyler City Council budget on Wednesday, officer Johnny Green will be able to dedicate his time fully as a homeless coordinator to help the city's entire homeless population find the help each person might need.
Green said it's important to build trust between each person facing homelessness to point them toward services, such as Hiway 80 Rescue Mission or the Salvation Army.
"Over the years, it's growing," Green said. "(I) try to get to know them and spend time with them, and build trust with them."
Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler said after noticing other agencies dedicating resources to the homeless, he wanted the police department to do its part to help each person.
"As we focus on these individuals, can we assist them in determining what the root cause is," Toler said. "Is it mental illness? Is it drug addiction? Is it financial?"
Toler noted homelessness could mean someone living on the street or under a bridge in a tent, someone living in their car or people who don't have a consistent place to stay.
Police officers have been working with people who live under the Valentine Street bridge for several years when there were 20 to 30 tents underneath it, Toler said.
He added the homeless coordinator position is not related to House Bill 1925, which bans camping on public property and became effective on Sept. 1.
Green meeting the homeless allowed Toler and others to see something more could be done to help, Toler said.
He said he looked at agencies like Longview Police Department, which has two homeless resource officers, as an example.
Some of the resources suggested could be the Salvation Army and Hiway 80 Rescue Mission as well as PATH for those needing financial assistance or the city's Neighborhood Services Department.
"I think officer Green becoming the expert in this area will allow him to steer people to those resources," Toler said. "Some of the successes we've had recently were getting people and interviewing them, finding out what's going on in their life and getting them to family members that want to help them."
Toler said mental health, drug addiction and financial need seem to be the prominent issues among the homeless population.
Green has done a great job coordinating with local organizations and shelters, Toler said.
"He'll also be taking those lessons he's learned and taking them everywhere in the city to work with the community resource officers in their primary area of responsibility," Toler said.
Green said sometimes it takes a while for a homeless person to seek help, but he keeps spending time and offering assistance.
"They may not be ready today; they may not be ready tomorrow. We just keep working on them," Green said. "I've had several that we were working with for months, and next thing I know they're going into one of the programs. It's those little things that keep you going. I think that makes it all worthwhile."
He added that jail is not the answer to help the homeless because the mission is to get them off the streets permanently.
The city council will hold its final public input hearing on the city budget on Wednesday at 9 a.m at Tyler City Hall, located at 212 N. Bonner Ave. After the hearing, the budget will be voted on for adoption by the Tyler City Council.
Toler said he's hoping for the budget's approval, and if approved Green would transition to the new full-time role in October.