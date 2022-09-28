Police are investigating after an assault Tuesday morning in North Tyler left a woman in critical condition.
Officers responded at about 9 a.m. to a report of an assault near North Fannin Avenue and East Valentine Street, according to Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh. The area is near Church Under the Bridge.
Upon arrival, officers found an unconscious woman on the ground, according to Erbaugh.
“It appeared she had been assaulted and had trauma to hear head,” he said in a statement.
She was taken to UT Health on Beckham Avenue.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.