A woman found unconscious on the ground in North Tyler after an assault has died from her injuries, police said Thursday.
Officers are investigating the death of 48-year-old Teri Ferguson of Pampa as a homicide, Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh said in a statement.
Officers responded at about 9 a.m. Tuesday to a report of an assault near North Fannin Avenue and Valentine Street.
“Upon arrival officers located a female who was lying on the ground unconscious,” the statement said. “It appeared that she had been assaulted and had trauma to her head.”
The woman was taken to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact Tyler police at (903) 531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.