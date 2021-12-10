A Winona ISD sophomore was arrested this week after the FBI and other investigators say they gathered credible evidence showing he threatened death and injury to individual high school students.
Tyler Auston Tate, 17, was arrested Thursday at his workplace in Smith County on a charge of terroristic threat. He was immediately transferred to the Smith County Jail, where he remains on a $1 million bond.
According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, the FBI National Threat Operations Center received an anonymous tip on Wednesday about a school shooting at an unknown date and time in the Tyler or Smith County area.
The tip was assigned to the FBI Tyler Division and Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigators, and officers learned the threat began that same morning.
A Smith County investigator and two FBI agents came to Winona High School, where they met with administrators. The sheriff's office said the investigation identified Tate as the suspect.
Evidence gathered included documentation of credible threats of death and/or serious bodily injury to individual students at the high school.
Smith County investigators prepared an arrest warrant affidavit and presented it to 114th District Judge Austin Reeve Jackson.