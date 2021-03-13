Smith County law enforcement officials are using a drone and a helicopter to locate a man, who is considered "armed and dangerous," in the Lindale area.
Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home invasion call at in the 13700 block of Shannon Drive near Lindale at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
Police said Samuel Salas, 34, attempted to rob a homeowner at this location, and when the homeowner pulled a gun on Salas, he fled on foot.
Upon arrival of deputies, a perimeter was established with the assistance of Lindale police, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Smith County Precinct 5 Constable's Office.
The perimeter includes the area of Shannon Drive, Farm-to-Market Road 2710, County Road 4125, CR 498 and FM 16, Smith County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian said.
Salas is a Hispanic man 5' 7" and 150 lbs. with a shaved head and multiple tattoos including on his neck.
The Smith County drone has been deployed to locate Salas. The DPS helicopter is airborne and is on the way to the location as well as the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Bloodhound Unit.
"The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to stay away from this area," Christian said. "Those who live in the area are asked to lock their doors and call 911 if you see or hear any suspicious activity."
Salas is also wanted in another incident, in which a woman was shot in the face at around midnight Friday.
Christian said Friday Salas is suspected of shooting the woman in the face in the 18600 block of County Road 498 near Lindale.
Salas allegedly fled on foot after that shooting. For that incident, Christian said Salas will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a $750,000 bond and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on a $250,000 bond.
The woman is in stable condition, Christian said.