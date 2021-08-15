A Tyler woman died Saturday night at a Smith County mobile home park after police say she and her brother stabbed each other.
Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the park in the 13000 block of Highway 64 West regarding a brother and sister who had stabbed each other at this location. Deputies found the man, who was identified as Michael Davis, 40, and the woman, Courtney Davis, 32, both with a large amount of blood on them.
The sheriff's office said Michael Davis had to be physically removed from Courtney Davis in order to provide aid. A deputy began CPR on Courtney Davis until paramedics arrived, but it was determined she died due to her injuries.
Michael Davis was transported to UT Health Tyler for minor injuries. He was charged with interference with public duties and booked into the Smith County Jail on a $20,000 bond, according to police.
Courtney Davis was taken to Forensic Medical in Tyler for an autopsy, police said.
The investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released when available, according to the sheriff's office.