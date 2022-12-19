The Tyler Police Department said a suspect in a early Monday morning shooting has turned himself in.
A warrant was issued for Jakobe Deandre Lacy, 18, of Tyler, after a juvenile was shot multiple times, according to the Tyler Police Department.
Around 12:45 a.m. Monday, Tyler officers responded to the 2400 block of Sherwood Street in Tyler on the report of gunshots.
Officers found a juvenile male who had been shot multiple times, according to a release from TPD spokesperson Andy Erbaugh.
He was transported to a local hospital where he was in "stable but in critical condition," Erbaugh said Monday morning. As of 2:45 p.m. Monday, there was no update on his condition.
An arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was issued for Lacy, who police said was "armed and dangerous" prior to his arrest.
According to Erbaugh, Lacy was booked into the Smith County Jail without incident. The warrant has a bond of $500,000.
This case remains under investigation.
If you have any information on this case, contact Det. Caldwell at 903-531-1081.
