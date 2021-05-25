A Tyler man was taken to the hospital on Tuesday morning after a fiery crash and police pursuit on State Highway 31.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said deputies at 5:45 a.m. were traveling eastbound on SH 31 East just outside the Tyler city limits when they saw a vehicle approaching from behind at a high speed with the hazard lights activated. A deputy moved to the shoulder of the road as the driver pulled beside the patrol vehicle and swerved toward it.
The driver, later identified as Cederick Billington, 39, then sped off east on SH 31 at a high speed. Police said Billington was extremely reckless and unable to maintain a single lane of traffic as he continued east.
Deputies tried to pull the vehicle over and pursued the vehicle on the highway. Billington turned right onto County Road 21 and headed south at a high speed. As deputies pursued him, Billington attempted to drive through a curve in the road, but he was going too fast and lost control. He ran off the road into a thickly wooded area on the west side of CR 21. The vehicle rolled over and immediately became engulfed in flames, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies went into the woods to assist Billington, and they quickly learned he was trapped in the vehicle and told him to exit through the front windshield. As deputies got closer to the vehicle, Billington managed to crawl out of the car and deputies assisted him away from the burning vehicle, police said.
Firefighters from several departments extinguished the burning vehicle.
Billington was transported to UT Health Tyler for treatment. His condition is unknown but Billington was conscious and alert at the scene.