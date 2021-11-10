A Tyler man charged with intoxicated manslaughter in a 2020 wreck that killed an 8-year-old had marijuana, Xanax and meth in his system at the time of the crash, documents show.
Jorge Alberto Ruiz Jr., 22, was booked Sept. 2 into the Smith County Jail on the charge. He remained jailed Wednesday on a $300,000 bond. He was indicted Oct. 7.
On April 22, 2020, the 8-year-old boy was one of the occupants in a vehicle on Texas 31 West and Loop 323 in Tyler when Ruiz's vehicle struck the car the boy was in from behind, according to the arrest affidavit.
The boy was hospitalized in serious condition at a local facility, but he died three days later in Dallas, the affidavit reads. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force injures.
Police said in the document Ruiz admitted to smoking marijuana prior to the crash, and a blood sample was taken with his consent.
In July this year, a Texas Department of Public Safety lab report showed Ruiz had Delta-9-THC (an active ingredient in marijuana), alprazolam (a generic name for Xanax) and methamphetamine in his system, according to the affidavit.
Just after the wreck, Ruiz told police he was sleepy after getting off work and that he was going home from Walmart. He said as he drove straight in the lane, he suddenly felt like the car was going to flip over like in the movie, "Fast and the Furious," the affidavit read.
He panicked in the right lane and steered. He thought the other driver was in a rush and went toward him. According to Ruiz, he just woke up and “everybody tripped out,” the document stated.
Police said Ruiz's vehicle struck the other car in the back while it was stopped in the outside left turn lane on Loop 323. The impact pushed the vehicle a significant distance down the roadway.
According to the affidavit, Ruiz had attempted to hide a baggie of suspected marijuana after the wreck.
Data from Ruiz's airbag system showed at around five seconds before the crash, Ruiz was driving about 57 to 60 mph in part of Loop 323 that has a 45 mph speed limit, police said.