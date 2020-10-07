A Tyler man is in jail after a roughly three-hour standoff at his business after he allegedly assaulted his wife and took his two children early Wednesday morning.
According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, Vicente Manriquez, 35, assaulted his wife at around 12:30 a.m. at their home on Sundown Street near the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian said Manriquez then took his two children to his business, Manriquez Used Tires, located at 1308 W. Gentry Parkway in Tyler.
Christian said Manriquez would not come out of the business. Sheriff's office personnel set up a perimeter and received help from the SWAT team and Tyler Police Department.
With the help of hostage negotiators, Manriquez came out of the shop at around 3 a.m. and was brought into custody on an aggravated assault charge. The kids are safe with their mother, Christian said.