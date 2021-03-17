A Tyler man charged with sexual assault and kidnapping is accused of tying a woman to a tree in a wooded area and raping her, according to police documents.
Michael Ray Timmons, 48, was arrested on March 12 and he remains in the Smith County Jail for charges of aggravated kidnapping, sexual assault and assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction. His bonds total $1 million.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Tyler police spoke to the woman while she was in the hospital. She told police Timmons tied her up and sexually assaulted her. She described the area and police went to the crime scene near a dead-end road.
When arriving to the area, police said they found two quilts used to partially cover two tents from the public's view. The officer also found shopping carts from various stores and a black cat in fair condition tied to a tree, the affidavit stated.
The victim said she was duct taped around her wrists to the tree and raped. She told police she was tied up with the blue rope that officers found at the scene. Officers also found a roll of duct tape in the wooded area. She said she was struck by an object over the head, and police found a broken broom handle with duct tape on one end in this encampment, according to the affidavit.
Police said she had injuries to her face, arms and legs. The officer observed a laceration to her forehead and bruising and swelling to her right eye. She identified Timmons as the suspect and someone she dated for a few months. She said the relationship ended when he "violently assaulted her" last year, the affidavit read.
The victim told police she moved away and couple weeks ago she started talking to Timmons again and moved back to Tyler to be with him. She said they were leaving an abandoned church when he struck her in the face with a candle. He then made her move her belongings to the wooded campsite, which she said they were at for three days, the affidavit stated.
She told police she "was not allowed to wear clothes" and "he began to abuse her and tell her that he was going to kill and burn her." She also said he threatened to do things to her family, the affidavit said.
After the alleged assault, the woman said she told Timmons they should clean up and go charge their phones as a way to get to the public. Once she got close to a store, she ran away from Timmons and into the store asking for help. Those at the store said they saw a man running from the location where the victim asked for help.
Timmons' criminal record in Smith County dates back to 1996 when he was sentenced to five years in prison for robbery and burglary. In 2003, he was sentenced to 10 years for stalking and assault causing bodily injury family violence (enhanced). In 2011, he pleaded guilty to terroristic threat of a family or household member and was sentenced to just under a year of confinement, according online judicial records.