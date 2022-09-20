Police are investigating after two people were injured in separate overnight shootings in Tyler.
Tyler police responded at about 1:23 a.m. to a shooting in the 2600 block of North Broadway. According to Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh, a juvenile had been shot in the rear at the scene.
He said just minutes later, officers responded to another shooting on West Claude Street.
A suspect in the shooting fired “numerous gunshots at a residence,” Erbaugh said. A person standing outside the home was struck in the leg during the gunfire. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Erbaugh said the shootings appear to be “isolated” incidents, meaning they resulted as a feud between the suspect and victim.
The victims are in stable condition, Erbaugh said, and officers have leads on the suspects.
He said it is not yet known if the shootings are connected.
Both cases remain under investigation and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.