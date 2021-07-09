Police documents allege two Tyler men, who are accused of killing a 17-year-old last week, were trying to rob the teen and his friend outside of a residence in Tyler.
Andres Urrutia, 19, and Lorenzo L. Martinez, 21, are charged with capital murder in connection with the death of Jesse McNeely, 17, of Tyler. McNeely was killed outside of his residence in the 3200 block of Omega Drive early morning on June 30.
Tyler police detectives arrested Urrutia and Martinez last Saturday in Dickinson in Galveston County. They were later transported to the Smith County Jail, where they remain.
The Texas Penal Code states a person is charged with capital murder if police believe they killed a person while committing another felony, such as aggravated robbery. If found guilty, a person could face the death penalty.
According to the arrest affidavit, McNeely was speaking with his friend outside of his home when a vehicle pulled up and a man got out with a handgun. The man from the car demanded McNeely and his friend's property. They said they didn't have anything, so he told them to give him their car keys.
McNeely and his friend started fighting with the man trying to rob them, and during the struggle, McNeely was shot and killed, the affidavit stated.
Surveillance video showed the fight began between McNeely and the man from the car. McNeely's friend got involved in the fight and then a second man got out of the vehicle to help the first man. The detective noticed the flash from the gun during the fight followed by another flash. The second shot struck McNeely and the two men from the car fled, the document read.
On July 2, detectives received a call from a man from Rosenberg in the Houston area, reporting information about McNeely's death. His cousin asked if she, her child's father, Lorenzo Martinez, her child, and another person (identified as "Andres" without a last name) could stay with him because they were in trouble.
The Rosenberg man said Martinez and "Andres," who was later identified Urrutia, admitted to being involved in McNeely's death. He said Urrutia told him Martinez and Urrutia were trying to rob McNeely and his friend, and McNeely was shot at that time.
Martinez told the man he was driving the vehicle during the shooting. Both shared details only the suspects would know, according to the affidavit. The man told the detectives Urrutia tried to sell him a 9 mm handgun, the weapon believed to have been used in McNeely's shooting death, the affidavit stated.
A detective identified Martinez by showing the Rosenberg man a line-up of photos. When shown video of the robbery and shooting, the man identified the vehicle he saw Urrutia and Martinez in at his house as the same one depicted in the video.
Police also learned Urrutia was wanted for an aggravated robbery, deadly conduct, criminal mischief and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. After an arrest warrant was issued for Martinez, Urrutia's identity was later confirmed and both were taken into custody.
When one of the people in Rosenberg noticed the murder, Urrutia said that "he guessed he killed the kid," according to the affidavit.
Urrutia's bonds total $1.9 million, while Martinez's bond is at $1 million.