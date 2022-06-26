A Tyler man is behind bars after a Saturday night shooting in the city that killed one man and left another in critical condition.
Larry Taylor, 39, was booked Sunday into Smith County Jail on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bonds total $1,150,000.
Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh said in a statement that Taylor turned himself in to police as a suspect in the shooting of Jaybraylon Franklin, 24, and Cameron Price, 25.
Officers responded at about 9 p.m. Saturday to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of North Moore Avenue, according to Erbaugh. The location is near Austin Elemetary School.
Upon arrival, police found Franklin and Price, Erbaugh said. They were taken to local hospitals. Franklin died from his wounds. Cameron was in critical condition.
The case remains under investigation, Erbaugh said.