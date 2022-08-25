Troup police said a suspect who was injured in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday was planning a mass shooting.
"The Troup Police Department received a credible report of a suspect with documented mental health problems planning a mass shooting at a local business," the department said in a news release.
Officers responded to the suspect’s residence to check his welfare. The suspect answered the door, pointed a gun at the officer, and the officer shot the suspect.
The suspect sustained non-life threatening injuries and is being evaluated at a local hospital. The officer was not injured.
"We appreciate your prayers for the officer, the suspect, and the families affected by this event," Troup police said.
This investigation has been turned over to the Texas Rangers at this time.