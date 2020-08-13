The suspect in Sunday's shooting death of a young Smith County woman claims it was an accident, and said that the victim shot herself during a fight over the gun. But investigators noted her wounds were inconsistent with a self-inflicted gunshot, according to police documents.
Catalino Castillo Marin Jr., 21, of Tyler, is charged with murder in connection with the death of Diamond Samantha Cruz, 21. He remains in the Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Cruz was found dead in the 8700 block of County Road 384 in Tyler at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Marin is the father of Cruz's two young children, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office.
On Sunday evening, a family member of Marin told deputies he came to her residence after the shooting with blood on his hands saying that he and Cruz were fighting over a gun, she shot herself and that he "didn't mean to do it," according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
Sheriff's office Detective Tim McDonald found a .40 caliber hand gun near Cruz's body lying in the threshold of the bedroom. There was also spent casings and unfired rounds. McDonald said he found what appeared to be a gunshot wound behind Cruz's left ear and a large amount of blood, according to the affidavit.
Based on his training, McDonald said the entry and exit wounds were not consistent with someone shooting themselves, the document read.
McDonald then spoke with a neighbor who said he heard three to four gunshots at around 2:17 a.m. The neighbor then said Cruz and Marin argued regularly, the affidavit stated.
An assessment from the sheriff's office determined Cruz's head was about 18 inches off the floor and facing the gun when she was shot. The report stated there was no high-speed blood splatter on the firearm, which indicates the gun was not placed directly on Cruz's head or close by, the affidavit said.
In an interview with detectives, Marin said his friend was shooting a gun Marin owned at the friend's home.
When he came home, Marin said Cruz was upset with him for not coming home to eat. He said she packed up his belongings and told him to leave. Marin told officers he was upset, grabbed a handgun and told Cruz he was going to kill himself.
Marin then left the residence, retrieved a rifle and placed the handgun into his pocket. He claimed Cruz grabbed the gun from his pocket and put it to her head, saying she would kill herself, according to the affidavit.
Marin said he tried to pull the gun away from Cruz, but there was a struggle and the gun fired. Marin said both he and Cruz were standing when the gun discharged.
McDonald then presented evidence showing Cruz's head was 18 inches off the floor and revealed inconsistencies within Marin's account of events.
McDonald said Marin could not reasonably explain the conflicting information, the affidavit stated.
In the sheriff's office interview, police noted Marin referred to Cruz as "the body" or "it" when discussing the shooting. His body language went from calm to trembling, stammering and crossing his arms when discussing the discrepancies in his recollection of events.
Police also said Marin showed no signs of remorse toward Cruz, the affidavit read.
When McDonald presented Marin with what his relative said about the incident, Marin denied, saying he didn't mean to do it.
The affidavit also said Marin did not request emergency medical care for Cruz.