A fatal officer-involved shooting began with a theft call at a Mineola Walmart, according to police.
Around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, Mineola Police Department officers responded to the Walmart, 135 NE Loop 564, in reference to theft, according to a release from the department.
Officers saw the suspect's car attempting to leave the parking lot and initiated a traffic stop.
The suspect didn't stop and continued northbound on Highway 37, according to Mineola police.
The suspect’s vehicle wrecked at the intersection of Highway 37 and Highway 154.
Shots were fired, according to the police department, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
The scene was secured and turned over to the Texas Rangers for investigation.