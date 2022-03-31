Police have identified and are searching for a second murder suspect in a Tyler homicide from over the weekend.

Christian Navon-Whitney Polk, 19, of Tyler, has been identified as a second suspect in the homicide that led detectives to a body in the woods. Detectives have obtained a warrant for first-degree felony murder with a $2 million bond, according to a statement from Tyler Police Department.

Polk's whereabouts are unknown and he should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

Two other arrests have been made so far in the investigation.

Timothy Eugene Jones, 26, of Tyler was arrested Monday in Dallas on a murder warrant in the death of Anthony Wilson, 53. Timothy Jones' girlfriend, Edna Deanne Jones, 29, of Tyler, was arrested Monday on charges of failure to report a felony with serious bodily injury or death and tamper/fabricate physical evidence.

Both remain in the Smith County Jail as of Thursday.

Edna Jones told police she saw her boyfriend Timothy Jones and another man wrap Wilson's body in a black comforter and load his body into a vehicle. She also told police she helped clean up the murder scene.

The investigation is ongoing.