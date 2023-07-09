Police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect after a stabbing Saturday night at a club in Tyler.
Around 10:15 p.m., Smith County deputies responded to a stabbing at the Flamingo Club located at 10749 FM 14 south of I-20. The victim had been stabbed in the stomach area and was transported to a nearby hospital before deputies arrived.
The suspect is identified as Abiel Correa, 61, of Tyler, Smith County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. After allegedly stabbing the victim at the club, it is believed that Correa left on foot headed north on FM 14.
He was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt and dark slacks. Correa is 5-foot-11, pounds with a shaved head.
As of Saturday night, police said he was believed to be intoxicated and, according to witnesses at the scene, allegedly made threatening statements toward anyone who tries to apprehend him.
Correa is considered armed and dangerous at this time.
Smith County Investigators and other law enforcement agencies are in the area searching for Correa and a drone has been deployed.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone in the immediate area lock their doors and turn on any exterior lights at their residence.
This is an active investigation and any updates will be posted as they become available.