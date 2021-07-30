The Tyler Police Department is searching for three teens accused of robbing a person at gunpoint in early July.
Police said the victim was robbed at a residence in the 500 block of N. Spring Ave. at 3 p.m. on July 6.
The victim said they were approached by two teens pointing firearms at them. The victim's money and other items were taken. The suspects left in a black Ford Fusion driven by another teen, according to police.
Tyler Police detectives identified three suspects in the robbery and issued aggravated robbery warrants for 17-year-olds Manuel Mendez Prieto, Angel Abel Cedillo and Decedus Leon Mallard.
Their bonds are set at $250,000. They are considered armed and dangerous.
People who know about their whereabouts should contact Det. Martin at 903-531-1027 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.