Tyler Police Department officers arrested a man Saturday afternoon after a 13-year-old Alabama girl was found at his Tyler residence.
Andy Erbaugh, Tyler police public information officer, said the police department received a tip at 5 p.m. Saturday from the FBI about a kidnapping victim possibly being at a residence in the 3600 block of Woods Boulevard.
Erbaugh said officers met with Daniel Skipworth, 19, of Tyler, and after searching his home they found the 13-year-old girl.
He said Skipworth resisted arrest and tried to bite an officer, but no one was injured.
Skipworth remains in the Smith County Jail on charges of kidnapping, trafficking of a child - engaging in sexual conduct, aggravated sexual assault of a child and resisting arrest. His bonds total $560,000.
Skipworth drove to Alabama to take the girl, and evidence shows she was at Skipworth's residence for at least a couple of days, Erbaugh said.
Erbaugh said there is a lot of follow-up work for the investigation. The child's mother drove from Alabama Saturday to pick up the girl, who is now safe. The police officers watched over the child prior to her mother coming.