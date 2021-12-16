An infant has been taken into protective custody by the Texas Department of Family and Protective services after she was believed to be in danger Thursday.
According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, multiple agencies assisted DFPS around 4:30 p.m. in locating Garrett Rey Garcia, 28, and Brittany Ann Clegg, 28, as a 4-month-old girl was believed to be in "imminent danger" at a Tyler residence.
Garcia had barricaded himself and the infant in a bedroom at a residence on Pebblecreek Drive in Tyler, according to DPS. Officers were able to negotiate with Garcia to release the infant and ultimately both Garcia and Clegg were taken into custody on outstanding warrants.
Garcia was booked into the Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond and Clegg on a $7,500 bond, according to jail records.
Another occupant of the residence, Valerie Grunden, was also arrested on outstanding warrants out of Smith County.
DFPS has taken custody of the child until civil proceedings can take place.
Further details are not available at this time and the case remains under investigation.
DPS CID special agents, the East Texas Anti-Gang Center, Tyler Police Department and Smith County sheriff's deputies responded in the case.