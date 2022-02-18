Police have identified two people found shot to death Tuesday in Tyler and a suspect who was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Grasiela Depaz Rodriguez, 34, and Alvaro Israel Martinez, 23, both of Tyler were found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle parked at the LaQuinta Inn in the 6700 block of South Broadway Avenue, according to Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh. A man who was named as a suspect and later found dead in a home in Smith County was identified as Javier Estrada, 30, from Tyler.
Erbaugh on Friday morning said Rodriguez and Estrada “had children together but were estranged at the time of the homicide.”
Officers at about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday received reports of a shooting at the LaQuinta Inn, Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh said in a statement released Wednesday morning.
When officers arrived, they found a vehicle in the parking lot with two people inside “who had been shot multiple times and were deceased,” Erbaugh said. He said the victims were described “as a Hispanic male and Hispanic female.
Witnesses told police they saw a suspect leave the area of the shooting, and Erbaugh said Tyler police detectives and crime scene investigators responded.
The investigation led law enforcement to a suspect who was possible at a residence in Smith County. Sheriff’s deputies and Tyler police officers responded to the home. Inside, Erbaugh said they found the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Larry Christian said the suspect called 911 before 11 p.m. and said he had shot someone. The call helped officials trace the suspect, who Erbaugh said was pronounced dead at the scene.
Autopsies were being performed on the victims and the suspect Wednesday morning, and a search warrant was issued for the victim’s truck, according to Erbaugh.