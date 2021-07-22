Three men accused of killing four people in Cherokee County conspired to steal a handgun after previously planning to buy the firearm from one of the victims, police documents show.
Jesse Pawlowski, 20; Billy Phillips, 37; and Dylan Welch, 21, all of Jacksonville, are accused of killing two men and two women at a residence in the 1600 block of Texas Highway 110 North early Tuesday morning north of New Summerfield. All three are charged with capital murder and remain in the Cherokee County Jail on $1 million bonds each.
According to the arrest affidavit, Pawlowski was involved in a “polyamorous” relationship with two of the victims, John Clinton, 18; Jeff Gerla, 47.
The other two victims, Ami Hickey, 39; and Amanda Bain, 39, were dating each other, and Hickey was the mother of Clinton, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Clinton’s body was found in the driveway, while the three others were found deceased inside a residence in the back of a house.
In an interview with detectives, Pawlowski said he met Clinton and Gerla, who police confirmed were in a dating relationship, on a dating app and he entered a sexual relationship with Clinton and Gerla, the arrest affidavit reads.
During this relationship, Pawlowski visited Gerla’s residence multiple times and he noticed several firearms, including a handgun that Clinton wanted to sell for $500, according to the affidavit.
Pawlowski told investigators he introduced Phillips to Clinton and an agreement was made for Phillips to facilitate the purchase of Clinton's handgun. However, Pawlowski said he never intended to buy the gun but he, Phillips and Welch conspired to steal the handgun from Clinton, the affidavit stated.
Pawlowski said that he went to Gerla's residence late Monday night when Gerla, Clinton, Bain and Hickey were present. He texted Phillips to come to the residence to pick him up and steal the handgun.
Phillips and Welch arrived at the residence, and Pawlowski and Clinton walked to the end of the driveway, near State Highway 110 to meet Phillips and Welch. Phillips took the gun from Clinton and then shot Clinton "in the back of the head,” Pawlowski told police, according to the affidavit.
Pawlowski said he, Phillips and Welch then entered the residence and Phillips shot Gerla, Bain and Hickey. The three men stole two shotguns from the residence, and Pawlowski said he removed the key fob for the Gerla’s Dodge Challenger from Clinton's pocket, the affidavit stated.
Pawlowski said he drove the Dodge Challenger from the residence and left the car near a metal building in Jacksonville to sell it illegally later, the affidavit read.
Phillips denied involvement in the shootings or theft. He told Pawlowski to "get rid" of the stolen guns and the stolen Dodge Challenger, according to the document. During police interviews, Welch denied any involvement in the deaths of Clinton, Gerla, Bain and Hickey more than once.