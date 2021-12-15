A Palestine woman is in custody following a traffic stop that led to a large drug bust early Tuesday morning.
According to a press release from the Palestine Police Department, around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, an officer attempted to stop a car near the intersection of W. Kolstad and Cottage. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and evaded, eventually stopping at a residence in the 800 block of Louisiana.
Jasmine Thompson, 33, of Palestine was arrested on multiple charges after the officer observed narcotics paraphernalia inside of the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, officers located 371 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 116 grams of suspected ecstasy, 111 grams of suspected PCP, 19 grams of suspected cocaine, 5 grams of crack cocaine, 13 grams suspected hydrocodone, 2 ounces of suspected K2, scales and baggies, and a handgun.
Thompson was arrested and transported to the Anderson County Jail and booked on charges of manufacture/delivery of controlled substance charges, possession of controlled substance charges, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, evading arrest with vehicle and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
“Officer (Nicholas) Martinez did an outstanding job at getting a large amount of illegal drugs off of our streets” Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow said in a press release. “I am grateful for the hard work these officers are putting in every day to keep our community safe.”