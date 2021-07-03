A Murchison man accused of abusing a 5-year-old boy who later disappeared from his home in April was recently indicted in Smith County.
Weldon Nash Miller, 24, was arrested on April 21 and a grand jury handed down an indictment on May 20. He remains in the Smith County Jail for the injury to a child charge on a $250,000 bond.
According to an arrest affidavit, Miller's arrest is in connection with a missing Arp area child, who was last seen April 7 but a report wasn't made to the Smith County Sheriff's Office until three hours later. The child was later found safely the next morning, which was 14 hours after the child was last seen.
The child was taken to the Children's Advocacy Center of Smith County, where the boy told a deputy Miller pushed his head into the shower and hurt his mouth. The boy said he got lost in the forest and slept next to a lake with his dog on April 7. He said he was shocked by an electric fence after putting his hands and feet on the fence, the affidavit stated.
The 5-year-old told police when Miller gets him in trouble he spanks him on the butt, and Miller slaps his shoulder and everywhere with his hand, the document said. The affidavit explained the boy's mother often was out of town for work, and she will return on the weekends.
The mother told police she received a FaceTime call from Miller on April 6 and her son told her "mommy Nash put me in the bathtub and put my head against the wall." The boy said this happened because he put the toilet paper in the bathtub," according to the affidavit.
Miller told the mother he wouldn't do it again and apologized, and she denied knowing Miller assaulted the child any other time aside from spankings on the butt, the affidavit read.
During a medical exam, the boy's injuries on his body, including stretches on his lower arms and back, bottom lip and a scratch on the left of his face. A doctor with Child Protective Services said the images from detectives and information from the child's statement show his "injuries along with the history provided are highly concerned for child physical abuse," the document said.
Miller is a registered sex offender, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety registry website.
The registry states Miller was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl in 2014.
In the affidavit, the mother explains her relationship with Miller but that information is redacted in the document.