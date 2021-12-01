A man who police say stole a person’s car at gunpoint in Van before leading law enforcement on a chase to Dallas that reached speeds over 110 mph was arrested Monday.
Tommy McArthur Jones III, 18, was booked into the Van Zandt County Jail on multiple charges, including aggravated robbery, unlawful carrying of a weapon and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at 11:30 a.m. Monday to a call about a carjacking at gunpoint at the Loves Truck Stop in Van. Officers from multiple agencies took positions along westbound Interstate 20 after the call to find the stolen vehicle.
After verifying the license plate, a sheriff’s deputy and a constable tried to stop the vehicle. The driver, identified as Jones, increased his speed, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Steve Hendrix and two other deputies joined in on the pursuit, and multiple agencies assisted as the chase went through several county and city jurisdictions. A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper tried to spike the car tires, but because of traffic, the spikes weren't deployed.
The chase continued at over 110 mph, and Mesquite police officers were able to spike the front driver’s side tire. Police said Jones traveled on the bare wheel once the tire came off, and he collided with a telephone pole while exiting off the interstate.
According to police, Jones fled on foot to a nearby apartment complex in Dallas. Multiple agencies searched for him, and officers found a handgun with a high-capacity magazine in the vehicle.
Two people were detained in the apartment complex, and a perimeter was set up while a search warrant was obtained, police said.
Dallas SWAT secured the scene while Van Zandt County officers and a constable searched the premises, where they found several items belonging to the robbery victim and a handgun stolen from Louisiana.
Jones on Wednesday remained in the Van Zandt County Jail on bonds totaling $75,000.
“We are committed to bringing criminals to justice, especially when a person is robbed at gunpoint in our county," Hendrix said. "I am so thankful for all the agencies who assisted in apprehending this dangerous criminal. This suspect also had several felony warrants out of Louisiana for home invasion-type robberies. Today’s arrest took a violent criminal off the streets and was worth all of the effort and resources utilized for a successful outcome."