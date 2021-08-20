Early this morning a male victim was transported by EMS to UT Health East Texas in critical condition after being stabbed, according to police.
Police responded to the call at 6:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of W. Third St to find the victim awake and alert.
The incident was determined to have occurred at the service station located at 2715 WNW Loop 323, according to police.
A female suspect has been taken into custody.
This is an active case and is still under investigation. More information will be released as available.