A Smith County man is dead following a domestic disturbance call at the 23000 block of County Road 459.
At approximately 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, Smith County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center received the call from a female victim stating she was assaulted by her boyfriend at the residence, according to Sheriff Larry R. Smith of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
Several Smith County Sheriff’s Patrol deputies responded to the disturbance with the first unit arriving at 7:29 pm. Emergency Medical Services arrived in the area at 7:15 p.m. and were staged near the residence.
“Upon the arrival of the responding deputies, the victim’s boyfriend, identified as 32-year-old Brandon Duvall, had left the area in his vehicle at a high rate of speed, losing control of his vehicle at the end of his driveway as it intersects with Smith County Road 459,” Smith said. “Duvall’s vehicle struck a power pole which knocked out electricity to several houses in the area.”
Smith said a search was conducted for Duvall by responding deputies but he was not located at that time.
Deputies made arrangements for the victim to leave the residence and secure a hotel room for her, however; the victim later refused to leave the home.
A second call came into Smith County 911 Center at approximately 9:22 by a female identifying herself as the mother of Brandon Duvall.
Smith said she stated that she was not at the location, but her husband called her and she could hear Brandon beating his girlfriend as she was screaming and that he was also threatening his father. The caller stated that there were firearms in the house but didn’t know if he had a firearm at the time.
Deputies again responded to the location; the first two responding deputies arrived at the location at 9:34 pm.
“At 9:35 p.m., one of the deputies notified Smith County dispatch that shots were fired. At 9:36 p.m. Emergency Medical Services was dispatched as CPR was being administered to Brandon Duvall,” Smith said.
At 9:55 p.m. Brandon Duvall was determined to be deceased.
“It has been determined that upon entering the residence via the front door, which enters into the living room of the residence, the two deputies observed Brandon Duvall in a bedroom to the right of the living room,” Smith said. “The deputies observed a rifle with a scope leaning against the bed next to Duvall and a pistol in his hand. As he pointed the pistol in the direction of the deputies, both deputies fired at Duvall, striking him several times.”
As is standard protocol for officer involved shootings by Smith County Sheriff’s Office personnel, the Texas Rangers were contacted to conduct an independent investigation of the incident, according to Smith.
Smith said Smith County Justice of the Peace Precinct 5 Jon Johnson held an inquest and ordered the body of Brandon Duvall be taken to Forensic Pathology for an autopsy.
Both deputies have been placed on administrative leave, as is also Sheriff’s Office protocol; until it is determined they are ready to return to duty.
This is a developing story.