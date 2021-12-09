An East Texas man has been charged with murder after police say he shot another person to death and held four others against their will Thursday at an Anderson County residence.
Robert Mason Eckert III, 38, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Anderson County Jail in connection with the death of Marco Matthew Gonzalez, 37, during a disturbance in the 2000 block of County Road 309 near Frankston.
Sheriff W. R. (Rudy) Flores said deputies responded to the disturbance around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, and law enforcement determined Eckert was holding four residents hostage at gunpoint.
A perimeter, command post and communications with Eckert were established.
Anderson County deputies were assisted by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office tactical operations team, Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow and staff members, the Frankston Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety SWAT team and the Texas Rangers.
Through negotiations, officers convinced Eckert to release the residents, and he was taken into custody and charged with murder, the sheriff's office said. An autopsy will be performed on Gonzales at Forensic Medical Management of Tyler.
The investigation is ongoing and, once completed, the information will be submitted to the Anderson County District Attorney’s Office.