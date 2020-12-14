"You reap what you sow, I will see you in hell," was the voicemail David Joshua Reed, of Lindale, left on his ex-girlfriend's cell phone before he crashed his pickup truck into a camper trailer, killing her and her current boyfriend, according to police documents obtained by the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
His friends told police he was upset over her possibly being pregnant.
Reed, 40, admitted to using his vehicle to destroy the trailer where his ex-girlfriend, Shelby Duarte, 23, of Edgewood, and another man, Timothy Nelson, 43, of Lindale, lived in the 19000 block of County Road 431 (Jim Hogg Road) at around 1 a.m. Dec. 9.
Nelson died at the scene and Duarte later died at a hospital. Reed remains in the Smith County Jail on a capital murder of multiple persons charge on a $1 million bond.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, a Smith County Sheriff's Office deputy said the victims were hurled over 65 feet when the vehicle struck them.
The Texas Department of Public Safety, who responded to the initial call as a traffic accident, learned the pickup belonged to Reed. Investigators found his cell phone in the vehicle and four propane tanks, which officers found suspicious for a single cab truck.
Through further investigation, police learned Reed is a suspect in several cases against Duarte, including aggravated kidnapping at the beginning of this year and assault from last month. Duarte's family told police this has been an ongoing issue and Reed was upset with Duarte for leaving him, according to the affidavit.
Reed's friends said he was "distraught" in the last couple of days because Duarte was "possibly pregnant," the affidavit stated. Nelson's family told police they didn't want Duarte moving in with Nelson "due to her being and bringing problems."
In his interview with the sheriff's office, Reed admitted to driving into the camper trailer and he intended to cause harm or death to Duarte and Nelson. He said Duarte told him she was pregnant. According to Reed, Duarte would tell him she wanted to be with him and continued to stay with Nelson.
At about 11 p.m. Dec. 8, Reed said he was texting with Duarte, and when Nelson started sending him messages, Reed got angry. Reed told police he made the decision to go to Nelson's residence with the intent to kill both Duarte and Nelson, the affidavit stated.
Reed also told law enforcement he wanted to kill himself as well, and he had the propane bottles believing the crash would "blow him up."
He drove by Nelson's residence at first and later parked a few blocks down the road to send Duarte the threatening voicemail. Reed told the sheriff's deputy he started to drive toward the camper at a high speed, while opening a propane tank, according to the document.
Reed said, "he did not care anymore and also knew he would be killing his unborn child," the affidavit read.