Police documents allege the death of 21-year-old Tyler man this past summer was the result of him and four other men trying to rob a residence.
Draveon Tykeith McCullough was found dead with a single gunshot wound in his chest at a house at 608 W. Vance Street around midnight on July 9.
Three men, Kevondus Demonte Brantley and Robert Blake Robertson, both 21, of Tyler, and Trey Barreau, 23, of San Antonio, were charged in November with murder in connection with McCullough's death.
All three remain in the Smith County Jail on $500,000 bonds each. The fourth suspect, Cobee Warthsaw, has not been arrested yet.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the resident of the Vance Street home told police he heard a knock on the door, and when he opened the door he saw men wearing masks. He said one of them sprayed him with pepper spray while another had a gun and the men "barged in" the house.
The resident said he and one of the men "tussled" for the gun. He then got the gun and shot one of the men. After the shots, the men ran outside and away from the house. He went back into the home and emptied the weapon. He told police that there were at least four people involved and the incident happened really fast, the affidavit stated.
He then went next door to get his grandmother to call the police. He denied knowing the men who tried to rob him, the affidavit read. He believed the man he shot was the one who had the gun.
During an interview with police, Barreau said Warthsaw talked about "licks" on the night of McCullough's death. He said a "lick" meant to take something, the document stated. The police detective noted in the affidavit that "lick" is commonly used as way to say robbery.
Barreau later claimed that Warthsaw was behind the whole incident, and Barreau thought it was a bad idea.
The detective wrote in the affidavits that Brantley, Robertson, Barreau committed an act dangerous to human life, a robbery, that led to the death of McCullough.