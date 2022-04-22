Police are investigating after a person was found dead in Rusk.
Officers responded to “report of a deceased male” in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Dixon Avenue, according to a post Friday afternoon on the Rusk Police Department Facebook page.
Martin Luther King Boulevard was blocked off from Center Street to Collins Street, police said. Residents are asked to avoid the area.
“As of now we do not have any reason to believe the public is in any immediate danger,” the post said.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Cherokee County District Attorney’s office is assisting in the investigation.