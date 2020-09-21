The Tyler Police Department is investigating an early Monday morning shooting at an apartment complex in which a 17-year-old was shot multiple times.
Police responded to the apartments at 5100 Sweetbriar Lane at about 1:45 a.m. after a woman called 911 saying that her husband saw a person pulling on the door handle of their vehicle.
She said her husband ran after the person and she heard gunshots, police said.
When police responded, they found the husband, a 25-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy. The teen had multiple shot wounds, and EMS transported him to a Tyler hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Officers questioned witnesses involved in the case, but it remains under investigation.
Those with information about this incident should contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.