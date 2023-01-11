A Tyler man was arrested Tuesday night after police say while intoxicated, he left his 1-year-old daughter alone in her car seat on the side of the road.
Paul Hanna, 37, was charged with driving while intoxicated for a second time, according to Smith County Jail records.
The police department received a call Tuesday night about a baby who was alone on the side of the road in the 5100 block of Rhones Quarter Road in Tyler, according to Andy Erbaugh, Tyler police spokesperson.
