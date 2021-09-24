A Tyler man was arrested early Friday morning after police say a passenger in his vehicle was killed in a crash while he was intoxicated.
Hardy, 27, of Tyler, who was booked into the Smith County Jail after his release from the hospital, is facing charges of intoxicated manslaughter, a second-degree felony.
At about 3 a.m., Tyler Police officers responded to the intersection of Plantation Drive and Spring Branch Drive on a report of a fatal traffic crash. According to police, their investigation determined a black Dodge Charger driven by Hardy was traveling on Plantation Drive when it struck a parked vehicle at the intersection.
The passenger in the Dodge Charger, who was identified as Tamyra Campbell, 20, of Tyler, was killed in the crash. Her family has been notified.
Evidence showed Hardy was intoxicated at the time of the crash, police said. He had minor injuries from the crash.
Hardy's jail bond is set at $300,000.