A 19-year-old has been charged in a shooting that injured a man at a Tyler bank on Tuesday afternoon.
Jacob Wayne Gore, 19, of Tyler, is accused of shooting a man at Texas Bank on Rhones Quarter Road in Tyler around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to Tyler Police Department spokesman Andy Erbaugh.
Police responded to the shooting Tuesday afternoon to find Dalton Morgan, 41, of Henderson, in an ambulance, where he was receiving medical care after being shot once in the back, Erbaugh said.
Police were told Gore left the bank in a vehicle while they were responding to the scene. While officers were still on scene, a car occupied by Gore and a family member pulled up in the bank's parking lot, Erbaugh said.
Gore was taken into custody without incident for questioning on Tuesday and on Wednesday Erbaugh said he was officially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Morgan is at a local hospital and remains in stable condition as of Wednesday, Erbaugh said.