Early this morning a male victim was taken by EMS to UT Health East Texas in critical condition after being stabbed, according to police.
As of Friday afternoon the victim is in stable condition.
Friday afternoon Tyler Police department identified the suspect as 19-year-old Yesenia Bailon from Tyler.
Bailon has been booked into the Smith County Jail, charged with aggravated Assault and Evading Arrest/Detention.
Police responded to the call at 6:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Third Street to find the victim awake and alert.
The incident was determined to have occurred at the service station located at 2715 WNW Loop 323, according to police.
This is an active case and is still under investigation. More information will be released as it is available.