Dennis Nichols, from left, and Melissa Crosby, former elementary school classmates of the slain Mesquite Officer stand embracing with their third-grade teacher, Arlene Myers, in front of a memorial at the Mesquite Police Department on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Mesquite, Texas. Police have released the name of the officer who was fatally shot while responding to a disturbance call outside a suburban Dallas supermarket. Mesquite police said Saturday that Officer Richard Houston was killed Friday. Police said a prayer vigil will be held for him Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in front of the police department. (Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

 Juan Figueroa

MESQUITE (AP) — Police have released the name of the officer who was fatally shot while responding to a disturbance call outside a suburban Dallas supermarket.

This family photo provided by the Mesquite Police Department, in Mesquite, Texas, shows Officer Richard Houston. Houston was killed Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, while responding to a disturbance call outside a suburban Dallas supermarket. (Family Photo/Courtesy of Mesquite Police Department via AP)

Mesquite police said Saturday that Officer Richard Houston was killed Friday. Police said a prayer vigil would be held for him Sunday evening in front of the police department.

Police said Houston, who was married and had three children, was hired as a police officer in Mesquite in January 2001.

"This was a senseless act of violence," Mesquite Police Chief David Gill said. "Richard was a great officer, friend, father, and husband. Please keep his family and our family in your prayers."

Police have said Houston was responding to a report of a disturbance in the supermarket parking lot when the suspect pulled a gun and opened fire. The officer returned fire, wounding the suspect.

Police have said the suspect was taken to a hospital. As of Sunday night, police had not released the suspect's name or current condition.

 
 

