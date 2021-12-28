A Henderson teen was arrested this month in connection with accusations of sexually assaulting a girl he met on Snapchat, police documents show.
Jose Orlando Gomez, 18, was charged with aggravated sexual assault against a child and enticing a child with the intention to commit a felony on Dec. 15. He remained Tuesday in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $350,000.
According to an arrest affidavit, the girl told police she met a man named Jose, who was later identified as Gomez, on Snapchat. In an interview, she said he sent her pornographic pictures of himself.
She described to officers how Gomez sexually assaulted her, according to the document.
Later, officers identified Gomez as a suspect, and he was read his rights. After acknowledging and waiving his rights, police said Gomez gave a full confession to the offense of sexual assault against a child. His statement corroborated the girl's statement, the affidavit stated.
According to the Texas Penal Code, enticing a child means the person intends to interfere with the lawful custody of a child who is younger than 18 by knowingly enticing, persuading or taking the child from a parent, guardian or someone acting in place of the parent/guardian.
If there is intent to commit a felony against the child, the offense is considered a third-degree felony, which could mean two to 10 years in prison if found guilty, according to the law.
Aggravated sexual assault against a child is considered a first-degree felony. The minimum sentence if found guilty is 25 years in prison and the maximum is 99 years, the penal code states.